Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,265 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.27% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 49.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -190.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TUP. Sidoti upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

