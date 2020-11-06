OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 2,582 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $680,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $307,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.18. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

