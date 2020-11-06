OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,256,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 538,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,701,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 350,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.