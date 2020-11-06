WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American National Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 142.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

In other news, Director E Douglas Mcleod purchased 3,000 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061. 23.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

