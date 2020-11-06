OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $185,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Knowles by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $16.09 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.