OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,614 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

