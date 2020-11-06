OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

AR stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

