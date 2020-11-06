WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after acquiring an additional 500,447 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,155,000 after acquiring an additional 361,442 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

