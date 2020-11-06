OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,992.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.