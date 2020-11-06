WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 36,181 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,181 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

