OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 6,748 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,101,000 after acquiring an additional 149,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 605,716 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,096,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,071,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HR opened at $30.54 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

