OLD National Bancorp IN Has $193,000 Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,728 shares of company stock worth $4,763,872 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

