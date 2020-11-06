OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE:CRS opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $911.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.