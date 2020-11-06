WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $396,242.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,030,662.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,842 shares of company stock worth $6,607,396. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

