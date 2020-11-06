iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.