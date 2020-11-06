OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $208,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EnerSys by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $704.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

