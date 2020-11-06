OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $56.50 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

