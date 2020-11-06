OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,931 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $83.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

