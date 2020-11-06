OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 67 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $83,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

