OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 228 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $62,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alteryx by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Alteryx by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 259,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,456 shares of company stock worth $14,627,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $144.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -336.44 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

