Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) & First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Critical Analysis

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bank of Montreal pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Bank of Montreal and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $29.16 billion 1.40 $4.33 billion $7.10 8.86 First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 5.29 $930.33 million $5.20 24.56

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Bank of Montreal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank of Montreal and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 8 3 0 2.17 First Republic Bank 1 9 7 0 2.35

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus price target of $83.11, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. First Republic Bank has a consensus price target of $120.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 12.98% 10.93% 0.57% First Republic Bank 22.95% 10.96% 0.81%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Bank of Montreal on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers wealth management products and services, such as investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients; and investment management, and trust and custody services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products to brokers and individuals; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers investment and corporate banking services, including client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, construction loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company offered its services through 89 offices, including 78 licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 11 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

