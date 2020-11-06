OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,950 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

NYSE KSS opened at $21.66 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

