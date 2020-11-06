Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.18% of Davis Select International ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 93,086 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 600,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 76,011 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.25.

