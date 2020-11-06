Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 251 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Graco were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after buying an additional 361,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after buying an additional 302,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,238 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,672 shares of company stock valued at $17,954,501. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $65.49 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

