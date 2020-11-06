OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $961,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.21.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $373.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $399.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

