Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

