VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 568,239 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 198.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,788 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

