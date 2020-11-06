GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares in the company, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

GRWG opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.58 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $23.18.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

