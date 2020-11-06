Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 92,251 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1,417.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

