Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 227 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1,595.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 82.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

