Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $101,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,906,355 shares of company stock worth $109,943,443. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

