Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total transaction of $798,211.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,689. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

