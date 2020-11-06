Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 299.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,717.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,109. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of PENN opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.