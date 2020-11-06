Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 69,818 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

