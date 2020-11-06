Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $144.60 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

