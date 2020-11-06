Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,692 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $14,351,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 74.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $208.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $213.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.