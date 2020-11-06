Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 1,326,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

