DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.

In related news, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,780 shares of company stock worth $5,407,472 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

