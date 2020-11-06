Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.5% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $11,302,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of UHS opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

