DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Brady worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Brady by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 16.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRC. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.47 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

