Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AON were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.33.

AON stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.