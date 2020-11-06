Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 3.44% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000.

NYSEARCA BSMO opened at $25.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

