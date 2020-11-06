Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 909 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $49,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $35.61 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

