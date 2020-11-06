Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,687,000 after acquiring an additional 759,071 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

