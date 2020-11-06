Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $462,000 Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,405,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PULS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (OTCMKTS:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.