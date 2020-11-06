Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,031 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000.

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $121.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

