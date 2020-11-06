Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.