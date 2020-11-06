Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,527,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,290,000 after buying an additional 314,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after buying an additional 1,230,273 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

