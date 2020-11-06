Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,955 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

