Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 48.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 351,853 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

